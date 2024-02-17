Why Alisson Becker is absent for Liverpool as club confirm official reason
Liverpool have confirmed that Alisson Becker is absent for today's Premier League clash against Brentford because of injury.
The goalkeeper misses back-to-back games for the Reds. He was ill for the 3-1 win over Burnley last weekend. But now a suspected hamstring issue suffered in training has ruled him out of the encounter against Brentford.
It means that Caoimhin Kelleher features in goal once again for Liverpool, who have the chance to move five points clear at the top of the table ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal's respective fixtures against Chelsea and Burnley.
Speaking ahead of the game, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said: “Last training session, Ali pulled out. That’s not cool. We don’t know (the extend of the injury). It’s a muscle thing. Maybe tomorrow or the day after tomorrow we will know more.”