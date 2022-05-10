Andy Robertson does not feature in Liverpool’s squad against Aston Villa ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final.

Andy Robertson has been given the ‘night off’ as Liverpool take on Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp has made five changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Tottenham on Saturday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robertson is one of them who does not feature - and is not on the bench.

Kostas Tsimikas instead starts at left-back, while Mo Salah is among the substitutes.

According to Sky Sports reporter Patrick Davison, who spoke to Klopp before kick-off, Robertson is not injured.

The Scotland captain has instead been given the evening to rest up ahead of the FA Cup final vs Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday.

Davidson wrote on Twitter: “Robertson given the night off. No injury.”