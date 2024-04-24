Why Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota are missing for Liverpool against Everton
Cody Gakpo does not feature in Liverpool’s squad for the Merseyside derby against Everton.
The striker started last Sunday’s 3-1 win over Fulham and has been in decent form of late. But Gakpo’s partner has gone into labour meaning that he’s absent. He is replaced by Darwin Nunez.
Jurgen Klopp is two attackers short in his final Merseyside derby. Diogo Jota is also not involved having picked up an injury against Fulham, having netted the third goal. He’ll be sidelined for the next two weeks, with Mo Salah back in the front three from the Craven Cottage win.
