Curtis Jones is absent for Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Luton Town - despite his suspension being completed.

The midfielder was given a straight red card in last month’s 2-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur and was issued a three-match ban. That sentence has now been served although Jones is not in the squad at Luton, having featured in the 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Bournemouth earlier this week.

