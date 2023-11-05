Register
Why Curtis Jones is missing for Liverpool despite serving three-match red card suspension

Curtis Jones’ Liverpool absence explained following his red card against Tottenham Hotspur.

By Will Rooney
Published 5th Nov 2023, 15:46 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 15:56 GMT
Curtis Jones is absent for Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Luton Town - despite his suspension being completed.

The midfielder was given a straight red card in last month’s 2-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur and was issued a three-match ban. That sentence has now been served although Jones is not in the squad at Luton, having featured in the 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Bournemouth earlier this week.

Jones has a minor fitness issue and has not been risked, the club have confirmed. Luis Diaz is back for Liverpool after missing the previous two games following the kidnapping of his parents in Colombia. Ben Doak is also fit enough to be included on the bench.

