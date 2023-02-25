Darwin Nunez injury update as he missed Liverpool vs Crystal Palace.

Darwin Nunez suffered an injury in Liverpool’s defeat of Newcastle. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Darwin Nunez missed Liverpool’s clash against Crystal Palace with a shoulder injury.

The striker has scored in his past two outings but cannot feature at Selhurst Park.

In total, Jurgen Klopp makes four changes from the Reds’ 5-2 loss against Real Madrid with Diogo Jota making his first start since October in the place of Nunez.

Liverpool manager Klopp told Sky Sports: “Darwin had the shoulder problem from the Newcastle game. He managed to play against Real Madrid but he took another hit there, felt it again and more, so there was no chance for today.