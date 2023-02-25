Darwin Nunez missed Liverpool’s clash against Crystal Palace with a shoulder injury.
The striker has scored in his past two outings but cannot feature at Selhurst Park.
In total, Jurgen Klopp makes four changes from the Reds’ 5-2 loss against Real Madrid with Diogo Jota making his first start since October in the place of Nunez.
Liverpool manager Klopp told Sky Sports: “Darwin had the shoulder problem from the Newcastle game. He managed to play against Real Madrid but he took another hit there, felt it again and more, so there was no chance for today.
“Hopefully he can come back midweek (against Wolves).