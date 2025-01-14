Why Darwin Nunez is absent for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD6 match between Girona FC and Liverpool FC at Montilivi Stadium on December 10, 2024 in Girona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Darwin Nunez’s absence for Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest explained.

Darwin Nunez missed out from Liverpool’s squad for the seismic Premier League encounter against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground,

Arne Slot’s troops are top of the table and six points clear of third-placed Forest. But Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are the only team to beat Liverpool in the league this season and a tough encounter is expected.

Slot has almost a full complement of players to select from. Joe Gomez remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. And there is no Nunez for the Reds after he played 90 minutes in a 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup last weekend.

Nunez has been forced to serve a one-match suspension after picking up five yellow cards in Liverpool’s opening 19 Premier League games. The Uruguay international scored the dramatic 99th-minute winner in the Reds’ 1-0 win at Forest last term.