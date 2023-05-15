Register
Why Darwin Nunez is absent for Liverpool vs Leicester City as Jurgen Klopp explains injury

Darwin Nunez injury explained ahead of Liverpool vs Leicester City.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 15th May 2023, 19:06 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 19:31 BST

Darwin Nunez misses out for Liverpool as they face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The forward, who has scored 15 goals since arriving from Benfica last summer, is not included in the match-day squad.

Nunez has suffered a minor toe injury so has not been risked. His absence is one of two changes Liverpool make from their 1-0 victory over Brentford last time out.

Most Popular

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: “Yesterday we trained and he looked OK but afterwards he said he felt something in his toe so we had to make a decision.”

Nunez is replaced by Luis Diaz while Jordan Henderson is restored to the line-up with Diogo Jota dropping out.

The Reds are aiming for a seventh successive victory to move within one point of the Premier League top four.

