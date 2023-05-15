Darwin Nunez misses out for Liverpool as they face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The forward, who has scored 15 goals since arriving from Benfica last summer, is not included in the match-day squad.

Nunez has suffered a minor toe injury so has not been risked. His absence is one of two changes Liverpool make from their 1-0 victory over Brentford last time out.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: “Yesterday we trained and he looked OK but afterwards he said he felt something in his toe so we had to make a decision.”

Nunez is replaced by Luis Diaz while Jordan Henderson is restored to the line-up with Diogo Jota dropping out.