Why Darwin Nunez is on the bench for Liverpool against Man City

Darwin Nunez features on the bench for Liverpool against Manchester City.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 1st Apr 2023, 11:58 BST

Darwin Nunez features on the bench for Liverpool for their clash against Manchester City today.

The striker missed the international break with Uruguay because of a cut to his ankle.

Nunez missed Reds training earlier this week and has not been risked from the start at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told BT Sport: “Darwin had a little problem; he had a cut on his foot. We thought it would be fine but it wasn’t. He couldn’t train for the first two days.”

