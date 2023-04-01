Why Darwin Nunez is on the bench for Liverpool against Man City

Darwin Nunez features on the bench for Liverpool for their clash against Manchester City today.
The striker missed the international break with Uruguay because of a cut to his ankle.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nunez missed Reds training earlier this week and has not been risked from the start at the Etihad Stadium.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told BT Sport: “Darwin had a little problem; he had a cut on his foot. We thought it would be fine but it wasn’t. He couldn’t train for the first two days.”