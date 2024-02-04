Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United at Anfield on January 01, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai is absent for Liverpool in their Premier League title showdown against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The midfielder, who signed for the Reds for £60 million from RB Leipzig last summer, misses out on the match-day squad.

Szoboszlai recently recovered from a hamstring injury and he scored in Wednesday's 4-1 routing of Chelsea. But the Hungary international has suffered a fresh setback and cannot be involved. He is replaced by Ryan Gravenberch in the engine room as Jurgen Klopp makes three changes.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: "Dom felt in the same area, or pretty much a similar area, to where he was injured before.

"We cannot take any risk. We have to wait for further assessment but it was clear that he cannot be involved today. That’s it, pretty much."