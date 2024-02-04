Why Dominik Szoboszlai is absent for Liverpool against Arsenal explained by Jurgen Klopp
Dominik Szoboszlai absence explained for Liverpool's clash against Arsenal.
Dominik Szoboszlai is absent for Liverpool in their Premier League title showdown against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
The midfielder, who signed for the Reds for £60 million from RB Leipzig last summer, misses out on the match-day squad.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Szoboszlai recently recovered from a hamstring injury and he scored in Wednesday's 4-1 routing of Chelsea. But the Hungary international has suffered a fresh setback and cannot be involved. He is replaced by Ryan Gravenberch in the engine room as Jurgen Klopp makes three changes.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: "Dom felt in the same area, or pretty much a similar area, to where he was injured before.
"We cannot take any risk. We have to wait for further assessment but it was clear that he cannot be involved today. That’s it, pretty much."
Darwin Nunez is only fit enough to feature on the bench because of a swollen ankle and is replaced by Cody Gakpo. Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to the line-up for Conor Bradley, who is unsurprisingly not involved following the sad passing of his father.