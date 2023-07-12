Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on July 12, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool’s pre-season training continues apace ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s entire squad has now reassembled at the AXA Training Centre after a summer break. The Reds will spend the rest of the week at their Kirkby base before heading for a camp in Germany - and will play a friendly against Karlsruher SC on Wednesday 19 July.

Liverpool have uploaded photos from today’s session and here are the key things spotted.

Schmadtke again watches on

It was certainly intriguing to see Jorg Schmadtke observing training earlier this week.

And given that the recently-appointed sporting director braved the rain to watch the latest session, it seems that it might be a regular occurrence while he’s in his role.

Schmadtke, who succeeded Julian Ward earlier this summer, donned what’s becoming his trademark navy blue baseball cap and leant against a pillar while taking in the action.

Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Seven absent from outdoor session

While the likes of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk only returned to duty yesterday, eight members of Liverpool’s squad were back last weekend.

Adrian, Stefan Bajcetic, Fabinho, Joe Gomez, Darwin Nunez, Joel Matip, Nat Phillips and Thiago Alcantara were back at work having not been on international duty in June.

In what appeared to be a stretching and foam rolling session, all but Bajcetic, Thiago and Phillips were involved. Bajcetic and Thiago are in rehabilitation after undergoing surgery for respective adductor and hip injuries in March and April.

Fabinho, Gomez, Matip and Nunez were indeed included involved but omitted as the rest of Klopp’s troops took to the grass.

It is likely that they were allowed to miss out, having taken part in a ball-based session on Monday.

New boys get their chance

Alexis Mac Allister and Domink Szoboszlai will no doubt be aiming to quickly impress their new team-mates.

The midfield pair arrived from Brighton and RB Leipzig for a combined fee of £95 million. And after an opening day of testing and fitness, they would have been looking to catch the eye of Klopp and his troops.

Both were spotted with smiles on their faces despite the miserable summer weather. They’ll make their unofficial debuts next week.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on July 12, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Determined Dom

Pre-season is always a time for youngsters to make an impression and try to thrust their way into Klopp’s plans. That’s exactly what Bajcetic did 12 months ago.

And while there weren’t too many of the under-21s to train, unlike earlier this week, Dominic Corness was called up for duty.

The cultured left-footed midfielder was a regular for Barry Lewtas’ side last season, making a total of 28 appearances and recording six assists.