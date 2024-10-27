Liverpool pair Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa absences explained.

Liverpool are without five players for their Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Diogo Jota misses successive games for the Reds. The striker suffered a suspected rib injury in the 2-1 win over Chelsea last weekend. Jota was absent for Arne Slot’s side’s 1-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League and is still not available for action.

Meanwhile, Federico Chiesa is absent for a fifth straight match. The summer signing from Juventus has struggled to get fit since his arrival, after missing much of pre-season at the Serie A club. Conor Bradley is unavailable for back-to-back matches after returning from international duty with Northern Ireland with an injury.

Liverpool No.1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker remains unavailable with a hamstring issue and Harvey Elliott continues to recover from a fractured foot.

A win for the Reds will move them back to the top of the Premier League table - and hand fellow title hopefuls Arsenal a huge blow in the early race for the silverware.