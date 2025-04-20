Why Federico Chiesa is absent for Liverpool's clash against Leicester City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Federico Chiesa absence explained as Liverpool face Leicester City in the Premier League at the King Power Stadium.

Federico Chiesa has been omitted from Liverpool’s match-day squad against Leicester City.

The forward is not included on the bench at the King Power Stadium as the Reds aim to move within three points of the Premier League title. Chiesa was an unused substitute in last weekend’s 2-1 victory over West Ham United.

However, with Trent Alexander-Arnold returning from an ankle injury, coupled with Darwin Nunez back from illness, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has virtually a full complement of players to select. Joe Gomez is the only player currently injured, with the defender recovering from hamstring surgery.

As a result, Slot has had to leave out a senior player - and it appears that he has opted for Chiesa. The summer signing from Juventus has made only four appearances during the charge towards a 20th English championship.

Slot has made two changes from the team that beat West Ham. Cody Gakpo replaces Diogo Jota in attack, with Dominik Szoboszlai coming in for Curtis Jones in the No.10 position.