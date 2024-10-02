Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Federico Chiesa absent explained as Liverpool face Bologna in the Champions League.

The winger signed for the Reds from Juventus in the summer transfer window and has made three appearances to date. But Chiesa sustained an issue in training earlier this week and was not involved in yesterday’s session.

Arne Slot confirmed at his pre-match press conference that the Italy international suffered a muscle issue and could not be involved against Bologna at Anfield. It is not thought to be serious but he will have to be assessed before Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Harvey Elliott is also absent for Liverpool against Bologna as he recovers from a fractured foot. Liverpool have made one change from Saturday’s 2-1 win at Wolver, with Darwin Nunez replacing Diogo Jota in attack. Jota missed two training sessions in the build-up to the game but has been cleared to feature on the bench.