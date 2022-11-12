Why Ibrahima Konate and Jordan Henderson are missing for Liverpool vs Southampton

Jordan Henderson and Ibrahima Konate’s Liverpool absences explained.

Ibrahima Konate and Jordan Henderson are absent for Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Southampton today.

Konate has made four appearances this season due to injury but started both the 2-0 defeat to Napoli and 2-1 victory over Tottenham last week.

However, he is absent against Southampton with a minor knock. The centre-back is heading off to the World Cup next week after being called up to the France squad.