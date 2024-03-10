Why Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold are absent for Liverpool as 17-year-old on bench
Ibrahima Konate is absent for Liverpool's mammoth clash against Manchester City in the Premier League title race.
The Reds defender misses out through injury after pulling up in the 5-1 win over Sparta Prague. Konate was forced off early in the second half and although he wasn't too concerned, the France international's issue is enough to see him sit out the City encounter.
Konate is one of 10 players absent. Regular starters Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Alisson Becker (hamstring), Diogo Jota (knee) and Curtis Jones (ankle) remain unavailable along with Ryan Gravenberch (ankle), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Joel Matip (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (other) and Ben Doak (knee).
Konate's omission means that 17-year-old defender Amara Nallo is included on the bench. The teenage signed for Liverpool from West Ham last summer and is yet to make his debut.