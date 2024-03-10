Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre prior to the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg training and press conference on March 06, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konate is absent for Liverpool's mammoth clash against Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

The Reds defender misses out through injury after pulling up in the 5-1 win over Sparta Prague. Konate was forced off early in the second half and although he wasn't too concerned, the France international's issue is enough to see him sit out the City encounter.

Konate is one of 10 players absent. Regular starters Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Alisson Becker (hamstring), Diogo Jota (knee) and Curtis Jones (ankle) remain unavailable along with Ryan Gravenberch (ankle), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Joel Matip (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (other) and Ben Doak (knee).