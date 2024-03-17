Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre prior to the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg training and press conference on March 06, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konate has missed out on the race to be fit for Liverpool's FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United.

The Reds defender is absent for a third successive game after limping off in the second half of a 5-1 win over Sparta Prague in the Europa League last-16 first leg. Klopp had hoped that Konate would be back for the showdown against United following the 1-1 draw against Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

However, the Liverpool manager conceded at his pre-United press conference that Konate was unlikely to be available after not training on Friday. The centre-back has been included in France's squad for the international break next week, though.