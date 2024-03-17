Why Ibrahima Konate is absent for Liverpool against Man Utd as nine players missing
Ibrahima Konate has missed out on the race to be fit for Liverpool's FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United.
The Reds defender is absent for a third successive game after limping off in the second half of a 5-1 win over Sparta Prague in the Europa League last-16 first leg. Klopp had hoped that Konate would be back for the showdown against United following the 1-1 draw against Premier League title rivals Manchester City.
However, the Liverpool manager conceded at his pre-United press conference that Konate was unlikely to be available after not training on Friday. The centre-back has been included in France's squad for the international break next week, though.
Konate is one of nine players missing for Liverpool at Old Trafford. Klopp is hopeful Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota can return after the break. Stefan Bajcetic is also earmarked to return to team training. Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Ben Doak remain sidelined.