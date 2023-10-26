Why Ibrahima Konate is absent for Liverpool against Toulouse after narrow escape
Ibrahima Konate absence explained as Liverpool face Toulouse.
Ibrahima Konate has been handed the evening off for Liverpool’s Europa League Group E clash against Toulouse at Anfield.
Konate narrowly escaped a dismissal in last weekend’s 2-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby. The centre-back was already on a booking when he tripped Toffees striker Beto - but did not receive a second caution.
Konate, who has had niggling injury issues since joining Liverpoool from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021, has been handed a rest against Toulouse. Joe Gomez and Joel Matip start in central defence, with Virgil van Dijk and Jarell Quansah providing cover on the bench.