Register
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Why Ibrahima Konate is absent for Liverpool against Toulouse after narrow escape

Ibrahima Konate absence explained as Liverpool face Toulouse.

By Will Rooney
Published 26th Oct 2023, 19:34 BST
Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool at AXA Training Centre on October 25, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool at AXA Training Centre on October 25, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool at AXA Training Centre on October 25, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konate has been handed the evening off for Liverpool’s Europa League Group E clash against Toulouse at Anfield.

Konate narrowly escaped a dismissal in last weekend’s 2-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby. The centre-back was already on a booking when he tripped Toffees striker Beto - but did not receive a second caution.

Konate, who has had niggling injury issues since joining Liverpoool from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021, has been handed a rest against Toulouse. Joe Gomez and Joel Matip start in central defence, with Virgil van Dijk and Jarell Quansah providing cover on the bench.

Related topics:EvertonRB Leipzig