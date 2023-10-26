Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool at AXA Training Centre on October 25, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konate has been handed the evening off for Liverpool’s Europa League Group E clash against Toulouse at Anfield.

Konate narrowly escaped a dismissal in last weekend’s 2-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby. The centre-back was already on a booking when he tripped Toffees striker Beto - but did not receive a second caution.

