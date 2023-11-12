Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez are both absent for Liverpool as they face Brentford in the Premier League at Anfield.

Gomez featured in Thursday's 3-2 loss at Toulouse in the Europa League while Konate played in last week's 1-1 draw at Luton Town. However, the pair are missing because of minor injuries. It means Virgil van Dijk is partnered by Joel Matip in central defence, with Jarell Quansah providing cover on the bench.

