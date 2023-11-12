Why Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Ryan Gravenberch are missing for Liverpool vs Brentford
Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez's absences explained as Liverpool face Brentford at Anfield.
Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez are both absent for Liverpool as they face Brentford in the Premier League at Anfield.
Gomez featured in Thursday's 3-2 loss at Toulouse in the Europa League while Konate played in last week's 1-1 draw at Luton Town. However, the pair are missing because of minor injuries. It means Virgil van Dijk is partnered by Joel Matip in central defence, with Jarell Quansah providing cover on the bench.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch misses a second straight game because of a knee niggle. Liverpool are without a total of of five midfielders with Curtis Jones (hamstring), Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Stefan Bajcetic (calf) also injured while Alexis Mac Allister serves a one-match suspension after picking up five league bookings. Manager Jurgen Klopp has named 16-year-old Trey Nyoni among the substitutes.