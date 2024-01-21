Luis Diaz of Liverpool goes down with an injury during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Vitality Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Justin Kluivert's tackle on Luis Diaz during Liverpool's Premier League clash against AFC Bournemouth was checked by VAR, LiverpoolWorld understands.

Reds winger Diaz went down in a great degree of pain during the first half of the Vitality Stadium clash after he was caught late by Kluivert. However, play was allowed to go on for a period before Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk kicked the ball out for Diaz to have treatment.

Kluivert avoided a punishment for the challenge, however. It is understood that the Bournemouth man's tackle was deemed reckless rather than dangerous by the VAR referee Paul Tierney.