Why Justin Kluivert was not sent off by VAR during Bournemouth vs Liverpool amid Curtis Jones controversy
Justin Kluivert caught Luis Diaz during Liverpool's trip to Bournemouth.
Justin Kluivert's tackle on Luis Diaz during Liverpool's Premier League clash against AFC Bournemouth was checked by VAR, LiverpoolWorld understands.
Reds winger Diaz went down in a great degree of pain during the first half of the Vitality Stadium clash after he was caught late by Kluivert. However, play was allowed to go on for a period before Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk kicked the ball out for Diaz to have treatment.
Kluivert avoided a punishment for the challenge, however. It is understood that the Bournemouth man's tackle was deemed reckless rather than dangerous by the VAR referee Paul Tierney.
That is despite Curtis Jones being sent off for a similar incident in Liverpool's 2-1 loss against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this season. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was left furious in his technical area that Kluivert avoided a punishment as he remonstrated with fourth official Graham Scott.