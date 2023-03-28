The Lorient star will be available this summer and he could be a shrewd move for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool will be in the market for new midfielders this summer and one option that has just presented itself is the potential signing of Enzo Le Fee.

The Lorient midfielder has been quietly building a strong reputation as an energetic, technically strong and all-round midfielder in Ligue 1 and he would be someone available for a reasonable fee in the summer.

His current deal expires in the summer of 2024, but on Monday it was revealed that he wishes to depart the French club, in order for his club to receive financial compensation, rather than leave for free the following year.

Speaking to LeTelegramme, the midfielder expressed his desire to go saying: “It’s time for me to leave Lorient. I will no longer extend the contract, I waited for a new proposal in December but then it didn’t arrive. It’s time to go. I hope to leave this summer so my transfer brings money to Lorient”

Who is Le Fee?

The 23-year-old has made his name for Lorient in France, who had been pushing for Europe before allowing two of their best attackers in Dango Ouattara and Terem Moffi (loan) to leave.

He is capable of playing any role in midfield and has been extremely dependable this season, starting in every league game for the club - he’s also produced five goals and five assists from midfield as well.

What can he bring to Liverpool?

According to Squawka, the French youth international is the only player in Ligue 1 to have 25+ in the following metrics: 91 tackles made, 46 take-ons completed, 37 open-play chances created and 27 interceptions.

His all-round game is well documented and the midfielder boasts a high-energy game that could see him become Liverpool’s next Giorginio Wijnaldum.

Statistically, he is similar to the likes of Jude Bellingham, Bruno Guimares and Nicolo Barella and he ranks in the elite percentiles for progressive carries, tackles, successful take-ons and shot-creating actions - all of which are sorely needed in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield.

Is it a viable transfer?

Considering he has essentially transfer listed himself, a deal should be easy to make - especially considering his contract expires in 2024.

A press-resistant midfielder with a youthful energy, strong injury record and able to contribute at both ends of the pitch sounds like a no-brainer, even more so when you consider Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are all out of contract this summer and most likely heading for an exit.

