Why Luis Diaz was denied a penalty by VAR in Liverpool's draw against Man Utd as decision explained
Liverpool are now second in the Premier League after sharing the spoils with Man Utd.
Liverpool were held to a goalless draw against Manchester United as they failed to regain their lead in the Premier League table.
The Reds had a total of 34 shots against their bitter rivals yet lacked a killer instinct. Jurgen Klopp's men were unable to muster many clear-cut opportunities and are now a point behind Arsenal after they beat Brighton 2-0 earlier this afternoon.
However, Liverpool thought they could have been awarded a penalty in the 76th minute. Luis Diaz had a shot on goal before he was fouled by United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. Referee Michael Oliver turned down the appeal, however.
It is understood that VAR did check the incident. However, it was cleared as Amrabat's action was considered to be a block and normal contact was made.