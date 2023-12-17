Liverpool are now second in the Premier League after sharing the spoils with Man Utd.

Liverpool were held to a 0-0 draw against Man Utd. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool were held to a goalless draw against Manchester United as they failed to regain their lead in the Premier League table.

The Reds had a total of 34 shots against their bitter rivals yet lacked a killer instinct. Jurgen Klopp's men were unable to muster many clear-cut opportunities and are now a point behind Arsenal after they beat Brighton 2-0 earlier this afternoon.

However, Liverpool thought they could have been awarded a penalty in the 76th minute. Luis Diaz had a shot on goal before he was fouled by United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. Referee Michael Oliver turned down the appeal, however.