Jurgen Klopp has opted to give rests to several of his key Liverpool players for tonight’s Carabao Cup third-round clash against Leicester City .

Mo Salah, Alisson Becker and Andy Robertson all do not feature in the match-day squad - along with Joe Gomez. The quartet all played in last Sunday’s 3-1 victory over West Ham United. With the Reds facing Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday, Klopp has used the chance against Championship leaders Leicester to hand them some respite.