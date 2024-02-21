Why Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez are absent for Liverpool against Luton Town explained
Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez are both absent for Liverpool as they face Luton Town at Anfield.
Salah made a return from a hamstring injury in last weekend's 4-1 win over Brentford. He came on in the first half when replacing Diogo Jota, who was stretchered off and is sidelined for a couple of months.
Salah bagged against the Bees but has since been suffering from muscle fatigue.
Nunez, meanwhile, came off at half-time at the Gtech Community Stadium because of a muscle issue and has also not been risked. Jota, Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak.
A win for Liverpool will see them restore a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.