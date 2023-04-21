‘Why not’ - former Liverpool target makes Virgil Van Dijk admission

The young Southampton defender is certainly a fan of the Dutch international.

Former Liverpool target Armel Bella-Kotchap has spoken out on his admiration for Virgil Van Dijk in a recent interview.

The 21-year-old defender has caught the eye in the last year, despite his side’s overwhelming struggles this season.

He also made his debut for the German national team prior to the World Cup and was also part of the squad in Qatar but didn’t feature.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the defender in the past and now the former Bochum defender has expressed his admiration for the Liverpool centre-back.

When speaking to Sky Sports, he was asked whether he had ever spoken to Van Dijk: “No I’ve never spoken to him, but I’ve got a jersey from him.”

He then responded ‘Why not’ when asked if he wanted to meet up with the defender for a coffee in the summer to pick his brains.

This isn’t the first time he’s spoken about Van Dijk; back during his Bundesliga days, he picked him out when asked about which defenders he studies, saying “He has a pretty no-nonsense game, hard but fair.”

Recent reports have suggested that Liverpool could sign up to six players this summer - which could include a move for a centre-back.

Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have come under fire this season, but we’ve seen Matip and Ibrahima Konate struggle with injuries time and time again, and a new defender could arrive this summer.

If Southampton are to be relegated (they currently sit four points from safety at the bottom of the Premier League table) then Bella-Kotchap could be available to sign a cut-price as a result, which could see the Reds potentially revist their interest.

Furthermore, Matip’s deal expires at the end of next season and this summer may emerge as the perfect timing to sign such a highly-rated young defender to develop for the future who has the pace, physicality and potential to be a part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

