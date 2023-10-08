Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool brought down in the penalty area during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool FC at American Express Community Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Pascal Gross was not sent off for Brighton against Liverpool because it was felt that Dominik Szobozali was not moving towards goal.

The Reds earned a 2-2 draw against the Seagulls as the AMEX Stadium, with Mo Salah bagging a double. But the game could have been so different had Brighton been reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time when the game was locked at 1-1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Szoboszlai won possession deep in enemy territory and was subsequently dragged down inside the Brighton box by Gross. A penalty was awarded, with Salah subsequently slotting home, although Gross escaped a booking. International Football Association Board laws state that 'where a player commits an offence against an opponent within their own penalty area which denies an opponent an obvious goal-scoring opportunity and the referee awards a penalty kick, the offender is cautioned if the offence was an attempt to play the ball or a challenge for the ball; in all other circumstances (e.g. holding, pulling, pushing, no possibility to play the ball etc.), the offending player must be sent off'.