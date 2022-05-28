There was controversy moments before half-time at the Stade de France.

Former England team-mates Rio Ferdinand and Michael Owen were left bemused by the decision to disallow a goal from Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema in their Champions League Final clash with Liverpool.

The Reds survived a major scare in the minutes running up to half-time at the State de France as their La Liga opponents thought they had taken the lead.

A mixup in the Liverpool defence led to a challenge inside the penalty area with Fabinho seemingly deflecting the ball to Real striker Karim Benzema.

The French international tucked the ball into the net beyond a last-ditch challenge from Andrew Robertson but saw his celebrations cut short by an offside flag.

The goal was referred to the Video Assistant Referee, who agreed with the on-field decision despite Fabinho seeming to have the final touch before Benzema’s shot.

The decision was the correct one according to former Premier League referee Peter Walton, who explained to BT Sport why the goal was rightly disallowed.

He said: “It is actually quite easy to be honest with you.

“Benzema is in an offside position. The offence is committed if the ball is played back to him.

“When we see the action, Fabinho, it deflects off him, he doesn’t deliberately play the ball back to him.

“So because he hasn’t deliberately played the ball back to him, Benzema is not deemed to be onside.”

That was in contrast to the views of former England stars Rio Ferdinand and Michael Owen.

Ferdinand said: “Scratching our heads? We are all confused and looking at each other for answers.

“We need a referee to come in and help us because I am baffled here.

“The ball has come off a Liverpool player and it’s deemed offside. I am all over the place here seriously.”

Former Liverpool striker Owen admitted the passage of play had him concerned.

He said: “It does come off a Liverpool player and the ball goes forward to start with and if it clips a Liverpool player then I think it remains offside.

“However, I’m not sure if it takes a bounce back away from the goal and then comes off another Liverpool player and what’s the rule then?

“As Rio said, it’s very difficult.