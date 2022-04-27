The trio are missing for Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final first-leg tie.

Liverpool have three senior players missing for their Champions League semi-final first leg against Villarreal at Anfield tonight (20.00).

Roberto Firmino, Kostas Tsimikas and Curtis Jones are not in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firmino is still absent with an ankle injury he suffered in the FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City earlier this month.

It’s the third game the Brazilian striker is unavailable for.

Kostas Tsimikas was not present during Liverpool’s open training session yesterday. He is ill, along with Curtis Jones.

Klopp makes three changes from the Reds’ Merseyside derby win over Everton.