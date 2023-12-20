Why Ryan Gravenberch and Alisson Becker are absent for Liverpool against West Ham United
Ryan Gravenberch and Alisson Becker absences explained as Liverpool face West Ham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
Ryan Gravenberch has not been risked for Liverpool's Carabao Cup quarter-final against West Ham United at Anfield.
The midfielder limped off in last Sunday's 0-0 draw against Manchester United. Although Gravenberch has not suffered a hamstring tear and only had fatigue, he does not feature in the squad for the clash against West Ham. Curtis Jones starts in the Dutchman's place.
Meanwhile, Alisson Becker is also not involved. Caoimhin Kelleher is Liverpool's regular goalkeeper in the competition, although Adrian deputises on the bench. Alisson suffered a hamstring injury during a 1-1 draw at Manchester City last month and it appears he is being rested entirely.
In total, Jurgen Klopp has made six changes from the goalless stalemate against Man Utd. Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate are rested on the bench with Cody Gakpo, Harvey Elliott, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah coming in.