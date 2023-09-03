Why Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahima Konate are absent for Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Ryan Gravenberch joined Liverpool on transfer deadline day.
Ryan Gravenberch is set to be in the Anfield stands as Liverpool face Aston Villa in the Premier League today.
The midfielder signed for the Reds on summer transfer deadline day from Bayern Munich for a fee of around £34 million.
Gravenberch trained with his new team-mates yesterday yet does not make Jurgen Klopp’s squad against Villa. That is because the 21-year-old was not registered in time with the Premier League to be involved.
Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk serves a one-match suspension after being sent-off in last week’s dramatic 2-1 win at Newcastle United. Ibrahima Konate and Thiago Alcantara both miss out through injury.