Why Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahima Konate are absent for Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Ryan Gravenberch new signing of Liverpool at AXA Training Centre on September 01, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Ryan Gravenberch is set to be in the Anfield stands as Liverpool face Aston Villa in the Premier League today.

The midfielder signed for the Reds on summer transfer deadline day from Bayern Munich for a fee of around £34 million.

Gravenberch trained with his new team-mates yesterday yet does not make Jurgen Klopp’s squad against Villa. That is because the 21-year-old was not registered in time with the Premier League to be involved.