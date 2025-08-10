Why Ryan Gravenberch and Kostas Tsimikas are absent for Liverpool against Crystal Palace
Arne Slot has named his Liverpool team for today’s Community Shield against Crystal Palace at Wembley.
The Premier League champions have handed out four full debuts for the encounter with the FA Cup holders. Florian Wirtz, the club’s £100 million record signing, Hugo Ekitike and Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong all feature from the outset.
Virgil van Dijk is back from illness after missing the pre-season double-header against Athletic Bilbao earlier this week. Alisson Becker is also between the posts, having been absent from the Bilbao games because of a personal reason.
However, there is no Ryan Gravenberch against Palace. The midfielder is suspended for the Premier League opener against Bournemouth on Friday evening because of suspension, having been sent off on the final day of last season. Gravenberch is eligible to play in the Community Shield but misses out, with his partner soon to give birth.
Kostas Tsimikas also misses out. Liverpool have Kerkez starting at left-back and veteran Andy Robertson as deputy, so Tsimikas has been omitted from the squad. The Times suggest that Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest have been targeting the Greece international, as well as other clubs in Europe.
Conor Bradley is unavailable because of injury and Joe Gomez is still recovering from an Achilles problem. Gomez left the pre-season tour of Asia because of his setback.
Alexis Mac Allister only features on the bench as he continues to build fitness after an injury. There is a place among the substitutes for 16-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha, who has been excellent in pre-season along with fellow teenagers Trey Nyoni and Ben Doak.
Liverpool: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike.
Subs: Mamardashvili, Endo, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Elliott, Robertson, Nyoni, Doak, Ngumoha.
