Sir Jim Ratcliffe has officially entered the race to purchase Manchester United as FSG seek investors in Liverpool.

Fenway Sports Group continue to look for new investment for Liverpool.

It's been more than two months since it emerged that the Reds had been put up for sale by FSG.

Certainly, it came as a surprise when first reported in early November. Since purchasing the club in 2010 for £300 million, Liverpool's status among the European elite has been restored.

What hasn't been a shock is that a host of parties have been linked with a potential purchase. They'e ranged from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, America, India and Germany.

But reports suggest that no offers that satisfy FSG, who are looking for a partial rather than a complete sale, have been met.

Just weeks after FSG revealed they were looking for new investment, the Glazer family also revealed they were seeking strategic alternatives for Manchester United.

Indeed, another Premier League heavyweight had come on the market. And the Red Devils have concrete interest from Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe, estimated to be worth £13.3 billion, was in the fray to takeover Chelsea last year before a Todd Boehly-led consortium won the race to purchase the London outfit.

Ratcliffe ruled himself out of buying into Liverpool but is a United fan. And a spokesperson for Ratcliffe's company Ineos said: “We have formally put ourselves in the process.”

A spokesperson for Ratcliffe had previously said he was concentrating on French club Nice, who he has owned since 2019, when approached about possibly investing in Liverpool.

