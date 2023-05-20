Liverpool had a goal ruled out for offside following a VAR review in their draw against Aston Villa at Anfield.

The Reds’ chances of finishing in the Premier League top four have diminished after a 1-1 stalemate. Jacob Ramsey bagged for Villa before Roberto Firmino came off the bench on his final Anfield appearance to rescue a point in the 89th minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Liverpool were denied an equaliser on 55 minutes when Cody Gakpo bundled the ball over the net. Yet the goal was chalked off as Virgil van Dijk was adjudged to be offside in the build-up despite the ball deflecting off Villa defender Enzi Konsa. And because Konsa did not play the ball deliberately, that’s why the goal was disallowed.

Via This Is Anfield, a Premier League statement said: “Van Dijk was in an offside position from Luis Diaz‘s header,” a statement reads.

“The VAR recommended a review, and referee John Brooks determined it was a deflection off Ezri Konsa, not a deliberate play.”