Leon Bailey appeared to foul Mo Salah before Darwin Nunez scored.

Leon Bailey avoided a red card during Liverpool’s clash against Aston Villa.

Reds supporters and neutrals were left baffled how Bailey stayed on the pitch despite Darwin Nunez opening the scoring for Arne Slot’s side in the 20th minute at Anfield. Liverpool mustered a swift counter from a Villa corner and Mo Salah burst towards goal but appeared to be dragged down by Bailey, who was the last defender. Nunez picked up the loose ball and finished beyond visiting goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

However, Kopites were calling for action and argued that Bailey should have been retrospectively sent off for a professional foul on Salah. However, on-field referee David Coote had waved play on and it’s understood that as he made his decision clear, not playing an advantage, VAR official Paul Tierney agreed. And as Nunez broke the deadlock seconds later, VAR only had to check the goal rather than a potential foul in the build-up.

Liverpool earned a 2-0 victory, with Salah increasing the lead in the 84th minute. The Reds moved five points clear of Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League table.