Why Virgil van Dijk missed Liverpool draw at Chelsea and Mo Salah dropped

Virgil van Dijk’s absence explained for Liverpool’s clash against Chelsea.

By Will Rooney
Published 4th Apr 2023, 19:34 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:46 BST

Virgil van Dijk missed Liverpool’s clash against Chelsea on Tuesday night due to illness.

The Reds centre-back was not in the squad at Stamford Bridge. Despite Jurgen Klopp ringing the changes after the 4-1 loss to Manchester City last Saturday, van Dijk is absent because he’s sick.

Klopp has made a total of six changes from the heavy Etihad Stadium loss. One of those axed was Mo Salah, despite opening the scoring against City.

Salah dropped to the bench, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson also jettisoned along with Harvey Elliott and Cody Gakpo.

