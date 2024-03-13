Virgil van Dijk was absent from Liverpool training on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp's side prepare for another double-header. Liverpool face Sparta Prague in the Europa League last 16 second leg tomorrow and hold a 5-1 aggregate lead after last week's routing in the Czech capital. They then make the trip to Old Trafford to face fierce rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Sky Sports were at the Reds' AXA Training Centre as they filmed training ahead of the two games. It was reported that captain van Dijk was not involved with the rest of his team-mates against the backdrop of the thrilling 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League title race. Van Dijk delivered a man-of-the-match performance as Liverpool remained level on points with Arsenal at the top of the table.

However, it is said there are no injury issues with the centre-back and it was a case of managing his workload given the lengthy injury issues currently at Anfield.