Why Virgil van Dijk, Dominik Szboszlai and Mo Salah are not playing for Liverpool against Arsenal
Virgil van Dijk is absent for Liverpool's FA Cup third-round tie against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
The Reds captain is missing because of illness. It means that Liverpool's unavailability list has grown with Mo Salah and Wataru Endo missing for a period as they represent Egypt and Japan and the African Cup of Nations and Japan respectively.
Meanwhile, Dominik Szoboszlai is ruled out for the clash against the Gunners with a hamstring injury. Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak are also on the treatment table.