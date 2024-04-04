Wataru Endo does not feature for Liverpool as they take on Sheffield United at Anfield.

The Reds can regain the lead at the summit of the Premier League with a victory over the Blades. Arsenal are two points ahead after their 2-0 win against Luton Town last night.

However, Endo is absent from Jurgen Klopp’s squad. The midfielder has been a key player in recent months, having arrived last summer from Sheffield United. He’s made 35 appearances this season, scoring three goals.

But Klopp admitted at his pre-match press conference that Endo was doubtful after suffering a knock against Brighton. The Liverpool manager said at his pre-match press conference: “Wataru, eh? What a player, what a guy. Has a little bit [of pain], he got a knock in the last game o we have to see what we can do with him for tomorrow.”