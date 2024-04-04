Why Wataru Endo is absent for Liverpool against Sheffield United explained as seven players missing
Wataru Endo does not feature for Liverpool as they take on Sheffield United at Anfield.
The Reds can regain the lead at the summit of the Premier League with a victory over the Blades. Arsenal are two points ahead after their 2-0 win against Luton Town last night.
However, Endo is absent from Jurgen Klopp’s squad. The midfielder has been a key player in recent months, having arrived last summer from Sheffield United. He’s made 35 appearances this season, scoring three goals.
But Klopp admitted at his pre-match press conference that Endo was doubtful after suffering a knock against Brighton. The Liverpool manager said at his pre-match press conference: “Wataru, eh? What a player, what a guy. Has a little bit [of pain], he got a knock in the last game o we have to see what we can do with him for tomorrow.”
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota (both knee) and Alisson Becker (hamstring) remain absent along with long-term casualties Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Ben Doak. But in better news, Curtis Jones and Andy Robertson are both back on the bench.