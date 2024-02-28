Why Wataru Endo, Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez are not playing for Liverpool against Southampton
Wataru Endo is absent for Liverpool in their FA Cup fifth-round clash against Southampton at Anfield.
The midfielder delivered a heroic performance in last Sunday's Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea. However, Endo was spotted wearing a protective boot leaving Anfield and suffered an ankle knock.
Endo hasn't been risked to feature against Southampton, with a trip to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League title race at the weekend.
Meanwhile, Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai all remain sidelined. Liverpool are monitoring their progress daily. Salah has a recurrence of a hamstring injury suffered initially when representing Egypt at the African Cup of Nations. Szoboszlai has a similar issue to Salah while Nunez has a muscle problem.
In total, 13 players are absent for Liverpool. Ryan Gravenberch was stretchered off at Wembley while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak are unavailable amid a mounting injury crisis.
Jurgen Klopp makes a total of six changes from the Liverpool team that beat Chelsea in extra-time. Lewis Koumas, the 18-year-old forward, is handed a debut.