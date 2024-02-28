Wataru Endo of Liverpool at the end of the Carabao Cup Final between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on February 25, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Wataru Endo is absent for Liverpool in their FA Cup fifth-round clash against Southampton at Anfield.

The midfielder delivered a heroic performance in last Sunday's Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea. However, Endo was spotted wearing a protective boot leaving Anfield and suffered an ankle knock.

Endo hasn't been risked to feature against Southampton, with a trip to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League title race at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai all remain sidelined. Liverpool are monitoring their progress daily. Salah has a recurrence of a hamstring injury suffered initially when representing Egypt at the African Cup of Nations. Szoboszlai has a similar issue to Salah while Nunez has a muscle problem.

In total, 13 players are absent for Liverpool. Ryan Gravenberch was stretchered off at Wembley while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak are unavailable amid a mounting injury crisis.