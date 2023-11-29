Liverpool have upcoming games against LASK, Fulham, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Union SG before facing Man Utd.

Liverpool are hopeful that Alisson Becker will be fit for the clash against Manchester United next month.

The Reds keeper is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering what appeared to be a hamstring issue in last weekend's 1-1 draw against Manchester City. Alisson was in severe discomfort towards the end of the Etihad Stadium encounter.

Jurgen Klopp provided an update on the No.1 ahead of Liverpool's Europa League clash against LASK Linz. Alisson will miss the game against the Austrian outfit and Sunday's Premier League visit of Fulham.

Liverpool then face away games against Sheffield United (Wednesday 6 December) and Crystal Palace (Saturday 9 December). There's then a Europa League encounter with Union SG (Thursday 14 December) before United visit Anfield on Sunday 17 December.

Reds boss Klopp said: "With Ali, it’s a bit lesser so we have to see. Not day by day, cannot play tomorrow or Sunday. Probably not the week after then be OK. No [it’s not as bad as feared]. Bad enough."