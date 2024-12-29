Joe Gomez of Liverpool acknowledges the fans, as he leaves the field with a injury during the Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on December 29, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Joe Gomez injury update after he was forced off in the first half of Liverpool’s 5-0 victory over West Ham United.

Arne Slot has provided an injury update on Joe Gomez after being forced off in Liverpool's routing of West Ham United.

The Reds ended 2024 with an enthralling 5-0 victory at the London Stadium and restore an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League. However, the only disappointment was that Gomez was withdrawn in the first half of the triumph as he sustained a hamstring issue. Liverpool are already without fellow centre-back Ibrahima Konate, who has a knee issue, while right-back Conor Bradley is sidelined with a hamstring problem of his own.

And Slot has admitted that he expects Gomez to be absent for a period given the nature of his setback. Speaking after the West Ham win, Slot told Sky Sports: “If a player says he wants to stop, he has to be changed. We all know it's a hamstring. It's going to take a while before he is back. I don't know how long, he will be out for quite a bit and these situations can happen in a season.”