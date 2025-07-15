Newcastle United have reportedly made a bid for Hugo Ekitike and Liverpool fans are wondering if it could have an impact on Alexander Isak’s future.

It’s a potential deal that not too many have expected.

While the striker market was always going to be busy in the summer window, there were few who expected Newcastle United to be splashing out significantly. Given that the Magpies already have one of the best centre-forwards in the world that is Alexander Isak, it appeared that they might look for back-up rather than a potential starter. Isak fired 27 goals in the 2024-25 season as Newcastle ended their 70-year trophy drought to win the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League.

However, Eddie Howe’s side are exploring the idea of breaking their transfer record to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt. The France under-21 international bagged 22 times for the German side last term, helping them finish third in the Bundesliga. Toon supremo Howe is a long-standing admirer of Ekitike, having had a bid turned down three years ago by Reims, with the marksman instead moving to Paris Saint-Germain. There are suggestions that Ekitike’s agent has flown to Tyneside to try to finalise the deal.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Magpies have made an opening bid in excess of £60 million, which is significantly less than the £86 million release clause in Ekitike’s Frankfurt contract. However, The Times claims that an offer of more than £70 million has been launched.

There are suggestions that Ekitike is being purchased to play alongside Isak. However, Liverpool fans are hoping that it will mean that it could trigger Isak’s exit. The Sweden international would be the Reds’ No.1 target if there is a chance to swoop. While Arne Slot’s outfit comfortably won the Premier League title in the head coach’s first season in charge, the number-nine position was somewhat problematic.

Liverpool might have spent the best part of £200 million on Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili. However, the chance to sign Isak will appeal.

While Newcastle have been steadfast that Isak will not be sold, the Reds may be keeping a close eye on the situation. Last summer, the Magpies had issues with Premier League profit and sustainability rules and were forced to sell Yankuba Minteh and Elliott Anderson to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively - having explored the idea of offloading Anthony Gordon to Liverpool to meet regulations.

The Times suggests that signing Ekitike will ‘clearly have significant financial implications for a club who only narrowly avoided a profitability and sustainability rules points penalty last season’. In addition, The i Paper also reports that Isak is among the players who ‘could be that one of them departs’ given the forward options at the club if Ekitike is signed. The Magpies have brought in Anthony Elanga from Forest for £55 million, as well as having Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy under contract along with Isak.

In addition, The Athletic reports: “The obvious question is what this (the Ekitike deal) means for Isak’s future and the insistence is that Newcastle want to boast both among their frontline options. How Eddie Howe would keep that pair plus Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Anthony Elanga happy is unclear, and the finances involved in retaining them all will stretch Newcastle from a PSR perspective, but those are enviable ‘problems’ to have.”