‘Will do it’ - Jurgen Klopp makes Liverpool claim about January transfer window

The January transfer window could prove key for Liverpool after a stuttering start to the 2022-23 season.

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool are 'open' to making additions in the January transfer window.

The Reds' final game before the break for the World Cup ended with a 3-1 victory over Southampton. Darwin Nunez fired a double, while Roberto Firmino was also on target.

And while Liverpool sit sixth in the Premier League table, there's still disappointment among supporters about the difficult start to the season Klopp's men endured. Having been expected to again challenge for the title, they are 13 points behind leaders Arsenal.

The Reds have been hit by severe injury problems this season, while there is clamour among fans for midfield to be strengthened. And Klopp suggests that Liverpool will make a move if the right player comes up.

The Anfield supremo said: “We are always open to these kind of things, but we don’t have to open that now - this discussion. It doesn't help now because it is always the same, we always talk about the same, it's always the same - if there's something possible for us, we will do it. If not, what do we mean 'you need'? So, we cannot play without?

“That’s not the case - we can. But if the door opens, or opens up, then we are open as well, that’s not a problem, so it's not about wanting or whatever. Of course, we want to improve the team all the time we just believe in the training ground as well, that we can do it there, so we will see what happens.”