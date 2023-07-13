Fenway Sports Group (FSG) added to their portfolio when they added to the world of golf.

John Henry and Co. made the decision to purchase a franchise in the newly-formed TGL. Spearheaded by Tiger Wood and Rory McIlroy, the league 'fuses advanced tech and live action' and some of the world's best players will take part.

FSG have purchased a Boston-based team - and taken the number of sports teams they own to five.

Liverpool have been under their ownership since they completed a £300 million takeover in 2010. Previously under the name of New England Sports Ventures, the Boston Red Sox was their first venture when they bought the Major League Baseball team in 2002.

Five years later, 50% of NASCAR team Roush Fenway Racing came under their control. And in 2021, FSG made the decision to buy National Hockey League the Pittsburgh Penguins for a reported $900 million.

But FSG could well continue to look to continue to grow in the future. Expanding into the NBA has been strongly suggested. Gerry Cardinale, the managing director of RedBird Capital Partners - who purchased an 11% stake in FSG in April 2021 - said becoming involved in basketball is 'a real top priority'.

Basketball great LeBron James increased his stake in FSG earlier this year to become a lifetime partner. The LA Lakers star has made it no secret that he hopes to have his own NBA franchise in Las Vegas.

Sin City currently does not have a basketball team, although sports teams have been flocking to Nevada. National Hockey League outfit Vegas Golden Knights were formed in 2017 while National Football League team the Raiders made the decision to move out of Oakland and rebrand in Vegas.

As things stand, the NBA currently has 30 teams But commissioner Adam Silver, speaking during a question and answer session at the Associated Press Sports Editors convention, revealed that Vegas is on the league's radar although talks with potential buyers are not yet afoot.

"It's not a sure thing, but as I've said before, I think it's natural that organizations grow over time," Silver said. "We will look at [Las Vegas]. There's no doubt there's enormous interest in Seattle. That's not a secret. There are other markets that have indicated interest.

"And just for the people who will hear or read about this interview, we are not engaged in that process now. I mean, we're not taking meetings right now with any potential groups. What we're saying to everyone privately is the same thing. I'm saying publicly that there'll be a very open process at the time we're ready to consider expansion. But that's not yet the -- that's not now."

It remains to be seen how much a new franchise would cost any buyer. However, the Phoenix Suns were sold for $4 billion in February while Marc Lasry sold his stake in the Milwaukee Bucks which was valued at $3.5 billion.