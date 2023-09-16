‘Will see’ - Jurgen Klopp casts doubt over four Liverpool players for Wolves clash
Liverpool will already be without Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Jurgen Klopp has cast doubt over his South American quartet ahead of Liverpool’s lunchtime clash again Wolves today.
The Reds saw Alisson Becker (Brazil), Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina), Luis Diaz (Colombia) and Darwin Nunez (Urugauy) all jet off to represent their respective nations during the international break. However, the four key players only returned to training yesterday and have little time to recover.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Liverpool make the early trip to Molineux already without captain Virgil van Dijk (suspension) and vice-skipper Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring). Yet Klopp has also admitted he’s unsure if any of his South American players will be ready to play. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Reds manager said: “I think 30-odd hours ago Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] played in Bolivia, landed yesterday morning at four o’clock. Lucho [Luis Diaz] at 9am yesterday.
“So, let’s see where we can pick up from there. I didn’t see them yet, I will see them today and we will make decisions about the game tomorrow.”