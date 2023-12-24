Liverpool were adamant that Mo Salah should have been awarded a penalty against Arsenal.

Arsenal defender William Saliba. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp is adamant that Liverpool deserved to be awarded a penalty in their draw against Arsenal.

The Reds were unable to move to the top of the Premier League table as they played out a 1-1 stalemate with the current leaders. Gabriel Maghalaes opened the scoring for the Gunners in the opening four minutes before Mo Salah equalised with a stunning goal on 29 minutes.

Liverpool were then frustrated they were not given a spot-kick when the ball struck Martin Odegaard's arm inside Arsenal's box. VAR reviewed the incident but agreed with the on-field decision.

Asked about the moment, Reds boss Klopp said: “Yes I have seen it. I am pretty sure someone will come to explain it to me why it was not a handball but I don’t know how?” said the Liverpool manager.

“I don’t say that the ref (Chris Kavanagh) can see it because I don’t know where he was in that moment. But how can a guy in an office (VAR referee David Coote) see that and not come to the conclusion that maybe, possibly it could be worth the referee having another look?”

Talking to the BBC, Klopp added: “The penalty situation is a weird situation, I don’t know if the ref can see it, but you look at it and I’m not sure how you can say it’s not a penalty.”

