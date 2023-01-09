Liverpool and Wolves played out an exciting 2-2 draw at Anfield and now face a reply at Molineux.

Liverpool will travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers for an FA Cup Third Round replay following their 2-2 draw at Anfield, but when will the game take place?

In an already congested period for the Reds following the resumption of club football after the World Cup, another game will not have been what manager Jurgen Klopp would have desired, but they now face an away trip to Molineux to keep alive their hopes of retaining the trophy they won last season.

A highly exciting cup-tie saw Liverpool come back from an early, uncharacteristic error from goalkeeper Alisson to lead 2-, thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, which cancelled out Goncalo Guedes’s early goal.

Hwang Hee-Chan’s second-half effort saw the visitors draw level, and Klopp’s side were perhaps lucky to escape with a draw following Toti Gomes’s late strike which was ruled offisde, despite strong claims from the Wolves bench.

Nevertheless, the FA Cup replay goes ahead and it will be played in the week commencing January 16. It is currently scheduled for 7.45pm on Tuesday, January 17, but that is subject to change for TV scheduling and could be shown on Wednesday January 18. Televised games will be shown on either BBC One or ITV during that week.

The winners will travel to Brighton and Hove Albion in the fourth round of the cup.

Liverpool are, of course, the reigning FA Cup holders following their penalty shootout win over Chelsea last season, after a goalless draw at Wembley. It was one of two domestic cups won last season with Liverpool also claiming the Carabao Cup against the same opposition.

We’ve already seen Premier League sides crash out of the third round of the cup with Chelsea, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest all exiting over the weekend. That increases their chances of retaining the trophy, but the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal still pose a huge threat.

The replay is one of three games that Liverpool will play in just seven games, as the game is sandwiched between a Premier League away game against Brighton on January 14, before then welcoming Chelsea to Anfield on January 21.

Unlikely to be available for that game is a strong conginent including long-term absentee Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk, James Milner and Juventus loanee Arthur Melo.