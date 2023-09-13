Liverpool return to action after the international break when they make the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The Reds have started the 2023-24 Premier League season in solid fashion and have garnered 10 points from their opening four fixtures. Given the upheaval of the squad during the summer transfer window, Jurgen Klopp will be satisfied so far - and will know that improvements will only be made.

Indeed, the hiatus of the campaign came at the wrong time for Liverpool, having delivered an impressive 3-0 victory over Aston Villa last time out. Now they travel to Wolves and will still be haunted by the last meeting.

The Reds suffered a chastening 3-0 loss at Molineux last season - with Klopp calling his side’s start to the game ‘absolutely horrible’ after conceding twice in 12 minutes.

Liverpool will be eyeing a much-improved performance against a Wolves side who have won just one game so far this term. Ahead of the clash, here’s an early look at the injury situation for both sides.

1 . Wolves vs Liverpool team news

2 . Virgil van Dijk - out The Liverpool captain must serve an extended ban for using abusive and insulting words towards match officials when sent off against Newcastle.

3 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - doubt The Reds vice-skipper also may not be available after he limped off with a hamstring injury against Villa. Reports have suggested he may miss the Wolves game.