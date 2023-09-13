Register
Wolves vs Liverpool team news: three players ruled out and four doubtful - gallery

Liverpool and Wolves injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Molineux.

By Will Rooney
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:03 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 11:50 BST

Liverpool return to action after the international break when they make the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The Reds have started the 2023-24 Premier League season in solid fashion and have garnered 10 points from their opening four fixtures. Given the upheaval of the squad during the summer transfer window, Jurgen Klopp will be satisfied so far - and will know that improvements will only be made.

Indeed, the hiatus of the campaign came at the wrong time for Liverpool, having delivered an impressive 3-0 victory over Aston Villa last time out. Now they travel to Wolves and will still be haunted by the last meeting.

The Reds suffered a chastening 3-0 loss at Molineux last season - with Klopp calling his side’s start to the game ‘absolutely horrible’ after conceding twice in 12 minutes.

Liverpool will be eyeing a much-improved performance against a Wolves side who have won just one game so far this term. Ahead of the clash, here’s an early look at the injury situation for both sides.

1. Wolves vs Liverpool team news

If Alexander-Arnold is sidelined then Liverpool will not be able to call on Bradley to deputise as he is out with a stress fracture in his back.

4. Conor Bradley - out

If Alexander-Arnold is sidelined then Liverpool will not be able to call on Bradley to deputise as he is out with a stress fracture in his back.

