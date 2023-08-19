Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has confirmed that he will be without key attacker Dang Ouattara for their trip to Liverpool this afternoon.

Ouattara signed for the Cherries from Lorient for a fee of £20 million in the January transfer window. He made an immediate impression on the south coast, recording one goal and three assists in 19 games to help Bournemouth not only avoid Premier League relegation but finish 14th last season.

However, Ouattara has a foot injury that ruled him out of Bournemouth's 1-1 draw against West Ham on the opening day of the new campaign. And he will also be one of several players not to feature for the Cherries at Anfield.

Midfielder Lewis Cook remains sidelined along with Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Adam Smith and Ryan Fredericks. However, Lloyd Kelly is expected to be involved against Liverpool.

Iraola told the club's website: "I think on the whole, we’re the same on the injury front. The only one to recover from the weekend is Lloyd Kelly, he’s trained with us in the last three or four sessions and will be available. The rest of the team is the same. Dango Ouattara will be more weeks, he was still in a boot so I won’t be expecting him back soon.