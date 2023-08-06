Liverpool have had two bids down for Romeo Lavia so far.

Southampton chief executive Phil Parsons has sent a clear message to Liverpool over their pursuit of Romeo Lavia.

The Reds have put the defensive midfielder at the top of their wish list as they aim to replace the departed duo Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Jurgen Klopp's side have already had two bids turned down by Southampton for Lavia - the second reportedly around £41 million. It has been suggested a third offer is being prepared.

The 19-year-old was left on the bench for the Saints' 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in their opening game of the 2023-24 Championship season. Despite being relegated from the Premier League, the south-coast outfit are holding out for £50 million for Lavia.

And Parsons, speaking to BBC Radio Solent before the Wednesday clash, insisted that Southampton won't be selling any of their assets 'at a cheap rate'.

He said: “We've got 30-plus players and we don't need 30-plus players. We're actually in a position to make sure the finances balance out quite well and you do get hit being relegated. We can trim the squad, we can sell assets if we want to. We won't be selling assets on the cheap. That's why we stood firm on a few.

“We will develop a lot of players over the coming years and there will be players who gone on to join top-four clubs but we won't be doing it at a cheap rate, we will be doing it at the going rate. If clubs want to place offers, we will look at them. We won't be saying just yes to any offer through the door.

“The players have been great. It's a new experience for me dealing with them. We've got some really good lads in this squad and they all want to do well but equally, they want to perform well on the pitch at the same time.