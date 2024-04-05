Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Chris Wilder reflected on Alexis Mac Allister’s match-winner for Liverpool against Sheffield United and revealed: ‘It was a world-class finish’.

Mac Allister continued his stunning form to ensure the Reds moved back to the top of the Premier League table with a 3-1 triumph. Plenty predicted a routine victory for Jurgen Klopp’s men against the top flight’s basement side at Anfield. Yet they had a slice of luck when opening the scoring as United goalkeeper Ivo Grbic’s clearance was charged down by Darwin Nunez and the ball rolled into the back of the net.

But the Reds struggled to breach the Blades and were punished in the 58th minute when Gustavo Hamer’s header ricocheted off Conor Bradley and beat home keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

However, Mac Allister conjured up a moment of brilliance to restore Liverpool’s lead and ultimately win the game for them with 13 minutes remaining. The ball fell to the Argentina international on the edge of the box and he rifled an effort into the top corner. Cody Gakpo then rounded off the three points for Liverpool in stoppage-time.

Wilder knew that United had been written off by most before kick-off and knew that his side were beaten by a moment of magic. The Bramall Lane boss said: “The narrative in the presser before and even the interviews before the game, you can sense that we're just here to make the numbers up and the narrative was a comfortable evening for Liverpool.

"That's not our emotion, our emotion is to do well individually and collectively and for our football club. Be competitive.

"We knew how the game was going to go, we knew we had to give up the ball and that they had players who could hurt us and we had to suffer.

"You have to go through those periods, stay in the game and take it deep. Ride your luck and hopefully things fall for you and it becomes a night where you can get something from the game.

"Unfortunately we come up, especially late on with the amount of late goals they've scored and a world-class finish from a World Cup winner. You're trying to chase it and they get three and it's done and dusted.”